Whanganui High School remain undefeated in the Manawatū Premier 1 schools division. Photo / Bevan Conley

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

School rugby continued around the district over June with a number of teams beginning to make strides.

In Manawatū Rugby Union (MRU) Premier 1, Whanganui High School (WHS) remain undefeated, starting the month with a 34-10 derby win over the Cullinane College First XV, and followed up with a 52-22 victory over Waiopehu College, while Cullinane went to a 10-10 stalemate with Horowhenua Boys’ First XV.

It has not been an easy Central North Island season for Whanganui Collegiate First XV, as a 20-14 defeat to Francis Douglas Memorial College was followed by losses to Lindisfarne College (38-29), Wesley College (24-14), and Rathkeale College (38-31).

The side then headed to Nelson for the 95th Quadrangular Tournament last week and were beaten by Christ’s College 31-10 on Tuesday. They then went into the playoff for third with Wellington College on Thursday and lost narrowly, going down 28-21.