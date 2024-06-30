Advertisement
Manawatū secondary schools rugby: Whanganui High School at top of Premier table

Whanganui Chronicle
By Jared Smith
2 mins to read
Whanganui High School remain undefeated in the Manawatū Premier 1 schools division. Photo / Bevan Conley

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

School rugby continued around the district over June with a number of teams beginning to make strides.

In Manawatū Rugby Union (MRU) Premier 1, Whanganui High School (WHS) remain undefeated, starting the month with a 34-10 derby win over the Cullinane College First XV, and followed up with a 52-22 victory over Waiopehu College, while Cullinane went to a 10-10 stalemate with Horowhenua Boys’ First XV.

It has not been an easy Central North Island season for Whanganui Collegiate First XV, as a 20-14 defeat to Francis Douglas Memorial College was followed by losses to Lindisfarne College (38-29), Wesley College (24-14), and Rathkeale College (38-31).

The side then headed to Nelson for the 95th Quadrangular Tournament last week and were beaten by Christ’s College 31-10 on Tuesday. They then went into the playoff for third with Wellington College on Thursday and lost narrowly, going down 28-21.

In MRU Premier 2, the Collegiate Second XV had a 19-17 win over Dannevirke High School, while Ruapehu College First XV lost to Feilding High School Colts 25-24.

Ruapehu rebounded by beating Collegiate 46-5, and both schools moved forward – Ruapehu toppling Dannevirke High School 22-17, while Collegiate defeated Palmerston North Boys’ High School (PNBHS) Colts 17-10.

In MRU Premier 3, WHS Under-16s went down to PNBHS 4th XV 46-19 and Queen Elizabeth College Senior Boys 45-20.

The MRU Youth 1 division saw Cullinane Year 9-10 have a tough start to the month with a 63-19 loss to Waiopehu College Youth, but they showed character to draw 10-10 with Horowhenua Youth, while Collegiate Black had victories over PNBHS Colts B (29-18) and Horowhenua Youth (27-19), before a narrow 24-22 defeat to Feilding High School Under-14A.

In Youth 2, WHS Under-15s lost to PNBHS Junior 5 by 66-17, then Feilding High School Mustangs 27-17, but rebounded with a 47-32 win over Queen Elizabeth College Junior Boys.

Youth 3 sees Collegiate Blue looking strong after big wins over Feilding High Under-14B (49-5) and PNBHS Junior White (68-33).

The MRU Secondary School Girls competition sees Cullinane Juniors likewise looking good after beating Palmerston North Girls’ High School 49-17, Queen Elizabeth-Freyberg 87-0, and then Feilding High Red 96-10.

