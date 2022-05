18 May, 2022 03:00 AM Quick Read

Police arrested a 38-year-old man after an incident in Marton on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman said police attempted to stop a vehicle on Potaka St around 11.15am because the driver was believed to be a wanted offender but the vehicle fled.

Cordons were set up around the area.

Later police cleared two properties on Potaka St and arrested one person.

He has been charged with a parole recall warrant and returned to Kaitoke Prison, the spokeswoman said.