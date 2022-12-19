Consider taking a track less travelled this holiday season. Photo / Supplied

Walking not only keeps us fit and in good health but it also helps appreciate the beauty around us. In short, it’s a happiness occupation.

Scroggin’s New Year challenge is for people to get out more and taste the walking opportunities we have in Whanganui and region. If you are up for it, how about pushing yourself.

For instance, make the effort to go to Ohakune or Whakapapa to explore the tracks in Tongariro National Park, or to Dawson Falls in Te Papakura o Taranaki (Egmont National Park) which also has many walking opportunities. If you prefer to walk on Castlecliff Beach, plan a longer walk, perhaps all the way to Mowhanau. Or go out of your comfort zone and take a track less travelled.

There are many pithy quotations about walking but this one by Claudette Dudley sums things up: “I love walking because it clears your mind, enriches the soul, takes away stress and opens up your eyes to a whole new world.”

Whanganui Tramping Club members love the buzz they get from walking and are looking forward to many adventures in 2023. The club’s weekend programme for January is:

7 Sat, Hipango Park overland, leader Bruce

14 Sat, Ruapehu alpine wader, leaders Mike and Peter

22 Sun, Rangi Hut, leader Terry

22-25 Sun-Wed, Ruahine circuit, leader Dave

27-30 Fri-Mon, Tangarakau exploring, leader Dorothy

28 or 29 Sat or Sun, Waingongoro Hut, leader Adrian

Make all enquiries about trips to Terry phone 021 262 7066 or Dorothy phone 345 7039.

The midweekers have a full programme of interesting trips every Wednesday. Those who get out on Thursday are in two groups, with a longer walk on January 12 and 26 for the TT1 group and a shorter one for the TT2 group on January 19. The Wednesday contact is Trish, phone 021 127 3862, and the Thursday contact is Anne, phone 345 4776. Call both by 6pm the night before for day trips.

To join weekend trips call the leader by the previous Tuesday at the latest. Call by the night before for day trips. As some trips have limited numbers, leaders have the final say about who to take as they are responsible for the safety and well-being of everyone on their trips. For further information visit our website www.whanganuitramping.org.nz.

There is no club meeting in January.



