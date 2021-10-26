Making tracks with scroggin: A Covid-19 disrupted Te Araroa Trail

From left: Trail Angels Loïc Ifrah, George Mills and Rob Firmin, and Te Araroa Whanganui Trust chairman Brian Doughty replaced or added to markers on the Te Araroa Trail from Koitiata to Bulls.

The Te Araroa Trail season is under way and already a number of walkers going both north and south have passed through Whanganui.

The season is a little different this year as with the Auckland lockdown many walkers — they are nearly all Kiwis again — have found their plans disrupted. Some, after completing the Far North, have flown over Auckland to start again further down the North Island.

Others have chosen to go to Wellington and come back north.

Whanganui is usually a major stopover point, particularly for south-bound walkers as they take the opportunity to rest and resupply after canoeing the river or walking through the central part of the island and down the Whanganui River Road.

A recent work party by the Te Araroa Whanganui Trust and Trail Angels from Whanganui and Bulls upgraded trail markers from Koitiata to Bulls, focussing particularly on where the trail leaves the beach to go through forest and join back roads to Bulls. This follows confusion for some walkers through this area.

November features multi-day trips by the Wanganui Tramping Club to Wellington, Gisborne, the Orongorongo Valley and by cyclists on the Remutaka Cycle Trail. The club will also have four Tuesday night public walks in November. See the website for further details.

The club's weekend programme for November is:

1-8 Mon-Mon, Wellington walks, leader Jacky

6 or 7 Sat or Sun, Tongariro loop, leader Tracey

13-14 Sat-Sun, Wairarapa weekend, leader Dave

20 Sat, White Elephant Bridge, leader Cherry

22-24, Mon-Wed, Remutaka Cycle Trail, leader Carolyn

26-30 Fri-Tues, Gisborne walks, leader Dorothy

27 Sat, Whanganui River farm walk, leader Allan

28-30 Sun-Tues, Orongorongo Valley, leader Mike

Make all enquiries about trips to Barbara phone 348 9149 or Dorothy phone 345 7039.

The midweekers have a full programme of interesting trips every Wednesday. Those who get out on Thursday are in two groups, with a longer walk on 11 and 25 November for the TT1 group and shorter ones for the TT2 group on 4 and 18 November. The Wednesday contact is Victoria, phone 027 6888 190, and the Thursday contact is Anne, phone 345 4776. Call both by 6pm the night before for day trips.

To join weekend trips call the leader by the previous Tuesday at the latest. Call by the night before for day trips. As some trips have limited numbers, leaders have the final say about who to take as they are responsible for the safety and well-being of everyone on their trips. For further information contact Barbara at 348 9149 or visit our website.

The next club meeting on Tuesday 2 November at 7.30pm in the Veandercross Lounge at the Whanganui Racecourse, will feature an illustrated talk by club member Diane Harries on a visit to the Chatham Islands. All welcome.