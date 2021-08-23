Making Tracks with Scroggin: Woodcutting an important chore at huts

Happy in his work, Allan Loader creating firewood at Sayers Hut in Tararua Forest Park. Photo / Supplied

Tramping huts in national and forest parks fall into two categories — serviced and unserviced.

The cheaper unserviced huts ($5) do not have wood supplied by DoC whereas the serviced huts ($15) do, or should.

It is annoying to get to a serviced hut to find the wood shed is empty.

When I use hut tickets at serviced huts and found no wood, I deposit a $5 ticket and write on it — "no wood, so cheaper rate".

But you can't do that if you have an annual pass.

So if you go to an unserviced hut collect wood along the way for the burner as the shed is quite likely empty, though many trampers are good at making up for wood they have used.

The late Harry Stimpson was big on this.

About 20 minutes out from a hut he would instruct trip members to start picking up wood and this ensured a good pile when the destination was reached, needed or not needed.

DoC usually provides an axe or saw at huts but in my opinion these are often in pretty bad condition. So prudent leaders will bring a small handsaw.

In most groups there will be an enthusiast who is happy to spend time at the woodshed cutting or sawing wood.

I remember one fellow, John, who is a firewood tragic.

He will spend literally hours doing this, creating a far bigger pile than can be used by our party.

While not describing Allan Loader in this way, his enthusiasm to cut wood is certainly appreciated.

He even brings in neatly packed kindling to ensure fires get off to a good start.

The Whanganui Tramping Club's weekend programme for September is:

4-5 Sat-Sun, Gourmet meal trip, leader Dave

11 or 12 Sat or Sun, Wharite Peak, leaders Esther and Allan

18 or 19 Sat or Sun, Zeke's Hut, leaders Allan and Graham

24-26 Fri-Sun, Taumarunui Tramping Club visit, leaders Dorothy and Cherry

Make all inquiries about trips to Barbara phone 348 9149 or Dorothy phone 345 7039.

The midweekers have a full programme of interesting trips every Wednesday.

Those who get out on Thursday are in two groups, with a longer walk on 2 and 16 September and shorter ones for the TT2 group on 9 and 23 September.

The Wednesday contact is Victoria, phone 027 6888 190, and the Thursday contact is Anne, phone 345 4776. Call both by 6pm the night before for day trips.

To join weekend trips call the leader by the previous Tuesday at the latest.

Call by the night before for day trips.

As some trips have limited numbers, leaders have the final say about who to take as they are responsible for the safety and wellbeing of everyone on their trips.

For further information contact Barbara at 348 9149 or visit our website www.whanganuitramping.org.nz.

The next club meeting on Tuesday September 7 at 7.30pm in the club's new location, the Veandercross Lounge at the Whanganui Racecourse, will feature the club's annual photo competition. All welcome.