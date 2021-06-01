Makers and merchants needed for Hospice market

At Hospice Whanganui with Zahid's coffee cart are Paige Rotherham (coffee vendor), Valda Brechmanis (Hospice), Kelly Scarrow (Hospice), Pauline Allomes (artist) and Zahid Mohammed. Photo / Paul Brooks

Hospice Whanganui fundraiser, Makers' and Merchants' Market, will be held at the racecourse on September 11 and 12.

"It's strategically aligned with Whanganui Heritage Month," says Kelly Scarrow, Hospice Whanganui Fundraising, Marketing and Communications Manager. "So we'll be in the programme of events for that. And September is Hospice birthday month." Kelly says they're looking for artists, makers, creators and merchants to buy a stall site and trade their wares. The event will be ticketed entry.

"We're charging $5 admission and we're aiming for about 80 stalls," says Kelly.

"It's all to do with your nest and nurturing," says Valda Brechmanis, Hospice Whanganui Volunteer Lead and Events Co-ordinator. "How can you dress your nest, do lovely things in it? So there are all sorts of creative endeavours and makers and merchants of everything from dog biscuits to art. If it's good for your nest, it's likely to be there."

Kelly says she wants more stall holders and for people to save the date and get ready for a big market day.

"Roots Brewery is coming on board so there will be a bar. There will be some food products inside, but food carts will be outside. We've got a good range available, local and from out of town."

Some of the food trucks will be familiar to those who have attended the Christmas Night Markets.

One of the food vendors is Zahid Mohammed who has a number of food trucks. He brings his coffee cart to Hospice Whanganui every Wednesday morning.

"He has a relationship with Hospice and was one of the first to sign on," says Kelly.

Zahid says he's looking at providing coffee as well as doughnuts, gourmet burgers and other types of food.

"I'm only as good as what the community is," he says. "They are giving me the job and I'm going to do the job. Working with everyone is what it's all about."

Artist Pauline Allomes will have art on sale at her stall at the Makers and Merchants Market. Right now she is "flat out painting" to have art to sell.

"It is a good opportunity for artists now because it comes mid-way between Artists Open Studios," says Pauline. "If you're ticking along nicely at home, this comes at just the right time."

Kelly says some artists are collectively sharing a large stall site and showing a variety of art. Not just artists are able to share sites – makers and merchants of all sorts might like to collaborate for the market.

Among the wares on offer will be condiments, infused oils and other nice things for the kitchen. There will be cushions and throws, candles, soaps, and there will, potentially, be dog biscuits …

"Because dogs are part of your nest," says Valda.

For more information look at the Hospice Whanganui Facebook page.