Freyja Wrigglesworth is exhibiting at Porridge Watson. She's not in the Trail Guide as this was a late initiative by Tony at Porridge. Pop in and see her.

Artists Open Studios is on again this weekend. A lot of work has been put into the exhibitions and displays so please do your best to get out and see some. Just remember you need to show your vax pass and pick up a lanyard from the Starting Point exhibition or i-Site before you go around the studios.

Jill Maas' new creations are part of the Art 2 Sea exhibition at Duncan Pavilion. Artists are Glen Macmillan, Judy Flatt and Jill.

