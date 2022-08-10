Artist's impression of the streetscape at Longview Development. Image / Supplied

A new $1.15 million water main is being installed in Hāwera earlier than planned because of a major new residential development.

South Taranaki District Council said residents on lower Turuturu Rd would have improved water supply availability by the end of this year. The decision to bring forward the work was prompted by the Longview development on Turuturu Rd, with the main work planned to start this month.

"Upgrading the available water supply along Turuturu Rd and neighbouring Ohangai Rd was initially part of the council's 2021-2031 Long Term Plan, but the emergence of the Longview development helped bring that work forward," the council's business development manager Scott Willson said.

"It's been a great collaboration with the developers who've contributed more than $425,000 towards the cost of the new water main."

South Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon said the project was just one of many that would help bring long-term, sustainable growth and vitality to the district.

"Among other initiatives, the council is also working on the Nukumaru Station Rd extension near Waverley, the new library, arts and cultural centre Te Ramanui o Ruapūtahanga in Hāwera, town centre revitalisations for Eltham, Waverley, Manaia, Pātea and Ōpunakē and infrastructure for a 67ha business park," Nixon said.

More than 46 sections have been sold so far at Longview, which will be South Taranaki's largest residential subdivision. The development will provide 250 new homes to be built in five stages over the next seven years.

The first titles for Longview are expected in the coming months and the first houses will begin to be built in September.

Developers and long-time Hāwera residents Paul and Brenda Schrader wanted to create a high-quality neighbourhood at Longview, with street landscaping, a cycleway, wide footpaths and a nature reserve.

The Longview development is being managed by Veros, which is managing more than 10 large-scale residential subdivisions across provincial New Zealand, creating more than 2000 sections in new communities.