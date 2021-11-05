Mainstreet Whanganui welcomes new faces

Christina Emery is the new chairperson for Mainstreet Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Christina Emery is the new chairperson for Mainstreet Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mainstreet Whanganui has announced its new board for 2021/22.

At last week's Annual General Meeting, Christina Emery was confirmed as the new chairperson.

New faces on the board for 2021/22 also include Mark Dyhrberg, Dave Moore, Stephen Poka and John Anderson.

The board, which provides governance and steers policy for the management of Whanganui's central business district, features several new faces as well as some familiar ones.

Emery, is a well-respected member of the Whanganui business community and current general sales manager at NZME Whanganui.

She is also widely known for her advocacy work with Pride Whanganui and other local charities.

Emery said she was looking forward to working with Mainstreet Whanganui manager Des Warahi and his team to help develop Whanganui's CBD into an even more compelling destination for locals and visitors alike.

"I'm excited to work alongside Des, his team and all our Mainstreet members to meet the needs of local businesses and customers.

"I know life has been far from normal since the emergence of Covid-19, but we've seen some incredible resilience and innovation from local businesses to adapt and, in many cases, thrive. I hope we can harness this kind of energy in future to bring about even better outcomes for our central city."

Emery also acknowledged the work of the previous chair, Rachel Brandon – as well as departing board members Russell Duggan and Ananda de Koning.

"As one of our first female chairs, Rachel has been something of a trailblazer for a board which in the past has been perceived as a bit of an 'old boys club'. Russell and Ananda also leave very big shoes to fill – their unwavering passion and business acumen has been a great asset to Mainstreet."

Brandon will stay on as a board member, along with other 2020/21 members Pat Clay (deputy chair), Cathy Lee Amer, Carla McKinnon and Steven Kerridge.

For more information about Mainstreet Whanganui, visit mainstreetwhanganui.co.nz.