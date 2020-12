Father Christmas was getting down on the sleigh.

Saturday's Mainstreet Christmas Parade drew a record crowd of onlookers and kids eager for a glimpse of their favourite citizen of the North Pole. Paul Brooks took his camera and made a nuisance of himself.

Good to see Thomas in the parade, and drawn by a classic.

A Kiwi icon, and this one's not made in China.

The Red Baron rides again.

Snoopy's Sopwith Camel under new pilotship.

Amdram reminding you about Phantom of the Opera.

Masks and costumes ... hmmm ... Amdram?

These came from a galaxy far, far away.

A stockcar promotion in memory of Chase Swanson-Ewing.

Angus Mulholland looks at home in his ministock.

Big smiles, great moves, cool costumes, good drumming: Falum Dafa Whanganui.

Neville Gorrie brought the bus out to play.

Just waiting for Santa.

Boys and Girls Gym Club stopped and put on a display.

Newly qualified rural firefighter Lucy Brickley.

Manawatu Samba ao Vento had a lot of fun.