Tenor Sid Chand is a guest at the Lyric Singers' 50 year celebration. Photo / Supplied



The Lyric Singers invite you to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the founding of the choir on Saturday, November 26 at 2pm in Christ Church, Ingestre St.

The choir is putting the finishing touches to a packed and varied programme which includes some old favourites from the past 50 years as well as some new pieces.

In addition, Lyric Singers are delighted to present two outstanding young artists. Sid Chand attended the Whanganui Opera School in 2021 and 2022 and has won several awards and scholarships. He has been selected to be a New Zealand Opera studio artist for 2023. He has recently been on tour as the soloist tenor with the New Zealand Youth Orchestra and is studying a Masters of Music at the University of Auckland.

Our second talented young musician is Bryn Morgan who will be playing piano. Bryn is 14 years old and is in Year 10 at Whanganui High School. As well as winning the Sonja Wilson competition this year, he recently sat his Grade 8 piano exam.

Bryn also plays the trombone with Whanganui Brass. Earlier this year he won first place in the under-15 section at the brass national competition in Wellington and is first trombone in the New Zealand Secondary School Brass band. Bryn sings with Whanganui High School's Awaside choir, and enjoyed playing with The Amps at this year's Smokefree Rockquest Band Competition.

Doors open at 1.30pm. Entry is $20 for adults, children are free.

The Details

What: Lyric Singers 50 Year celebration

When: Saturday, November 26, 2pm.

Where: Christ Church, Wicksteed St

Tickets:

$20 for adults, children are free.