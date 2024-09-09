Advertisement
Lower North Island highway toll proposals open for public consultation

NZ Transport Agency proposes to introduce a toll on the new highway to be built from Ōtaki to north of Levin.

Proposals to introduce tolls on two new lower North Island state highways are open for public feedback.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is consulting on the proposed schemes for Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatū Tararua Highway and the Ōtaki to north of Levin (Ō2NL) highway.

“Both Te Ahu a Turanga and Ō2NL will be vital transport links in their areas and will provide everyone travelling them with much safer, resilient and efficient routes connecting Wellington and the Kāpiti Coast and the wider Manawatū-Whanganui region with other parts of the island, including Hawke’s Bay and Napier Port,” Linda Stewart, NZTA’s director of regional relationships for Manawatū-Whanganui, Taranaki, Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne, said.

“Motorists, in both light and heavy vehicles, will also experience reduced travel times on the highways.”

Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatū Tararua Highway between Woodville and Ashhurst has a proposed rate of $4.30 for light vehicles and $8.60 for heavy vehicles (over 3500kg gross vehicle mass). The rate would be the same 24 hours a day. Construction of the 11.5km four-lane divided highway, which will replace the old Manawatū Gorge Rd, began in early 2021 and is due to be completed in mid-2025.

Ō2NL will be a 24km four-lane divided highway. Construction will begin in late 2025 and be completed in 2029. The proposed toll is $2.70 for light vehicles and $5.40 for heavy vehicles between the southern half interchange to the Tararua Rd interchange, and would be the same 24 hours a day. No toll is proposed for the Tararua Rd interchange to the northern end of Ō2NL.

All tolled roads are required to have a free alternative. For Te Ahu a Turanga, the alternative routes will be the Saddle Rd and Pahīatua Track. For Ō2NL, the alternatives will be the current State Highway 1 and State Highway 57.

“The funds generated from tolls on these highways would be used to support a range of activities connected to each project, such as planning, design, supervision and construction of the roads, as well as their ongoing maintenance and operations once completed,” Stewart said.

“Understanding community views is essential for these tolling proposals.

“We strongly encourage anyone affected or with an interest in the proposed tolls to make a submission. Online forms will be available on the NZTA website, and we will provide paper forms at council buildings and libraries across project areas for those who need them.”

Anyone who wants to make a submission or wants more information can visit the NZTA website at nzta.govt.nz.

The consultation period ends on October 7.

