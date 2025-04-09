A diesel spill on SH1 at Sanson required a clean-up job from NZTA with fire services and police also responding.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

9 Apr, 2025 03:16 AM 2 mins to read

A diesel spill on SH1 at Sanson required a clean-up job from NZTA with fire services and police also responding.

Emergency services and contractors had to deal with a 200-litre diesel spill from a logging truck on State Highway 1 at Sanson in Manawatu.

The cause of the Tuesday afternoon spill remains unclear, with conflicting accounts circulating.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said contractors were notified of a diesel spill on SH1 on the southbound passing lane near Speedy Rd.

Contractors were advised by police a truck’s diesel tank had drained across 600 metres of passing lane.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Belinda Beets described the incident as “such a big spill”.