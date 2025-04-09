Emergency services and contractors had to deal with a 200-litre diesel spill from a logging truck on State Highway 1 at Sanson in Manawatu.
The cause of the Tuesday afternoon spill remains unclear, with conflicting accounts circulating.
NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said contractors were notified of a diesel spill on SH1 on the southbound passing lane near Speedy Rd.
Contractors were advised by police a truck’s diesel tank had drained across 600 metres of passing lane.
Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Belinda Beets described the incident as “such a big spill”.