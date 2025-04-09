Advertisement
Logging truck spills 200 litres of diesel on State Highway 1 near Sanson

Eva de Jong
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
A diesel spill on SH1 at Sanson required a clean-up job from NZTA with fire services and police also responding.

Emergency services and contractors had to deal with a 200-litre diesel spill from a logging truck on State Highway 1 at Sanson in Manawatu.

The cause of the Tuesday afternoon spill remains unclear, with conflicting accounts circulating.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said contractors were notified of a diesel spill on SH1 on the southbound passing lane near Speedy Rd.

Contractors were advised by police a truck’s diesel tank had drained across 600 metres of passing lane.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Belinda Beets described the incident as “such a big spill”.

Two fire trucks from Bulls were sent about 1.55pm.

NZTA said a truckful of sand was used to clean up the diesel in the late afternoon. Police were on scene to assist with traffic management.

Cause of truck’s diesel spill unclear

Beets said the cause of the spill was “a split diesel tank”.

Police said initial indications suggested “the tank was punctured by debris on the road”.

NZTA said it was unclear exactly what happened.

“When there has been a spill, it’s always important road users continue to take care.”

Temporary 70km/h speed signs were left in place overnight.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.

