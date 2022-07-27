Echo Valley owner Alicia Rossiter said the site would consist of a shop downstairs and a tannery workshop upstairs. Photo / Bevan Conley

Echo Valley owner Alicia Rossiter said the site would consist of a shop downstairs and a tannery workshop upstairs. Photo / Bevan Conley

A tannery in Mangamahu is evolving into a shop and workshop on Victoria Ave.

Alicia Rossiter started Echo Valley at her and her husband's lifestyle block in Mangamahu in January.

The tannery will now partly run in the new Victoria Ave store once it opens next Wednesday.

Rossiter said she saw a gap in the market for her work at the tannery four years ago when she started learning how to tan.

"Because of the export rules at the moment, people can't export their possum fur or skins to China like they typically would because China has closed their ports to us," she said.

"So instead locals can sell them to us."

Rossiter said the Victoria Ave site would consist of a shop downstairs and a workshop upstairs.

The workshop has drying racks, power tools and a new industrial sewing machine to start making fur throws and pillows out of possum.

"Everything is done by hand by a close friend and me."

She said there would be a freezer upstairs to place the skins in for her to take back to their property in Mangamahu at the end of the day.

The hygiene requirement was the skins had to be double bagged and frozen.

"All the wet and dirty work I'll do at home, but once they're ready to dry out and finish curing and trimming they can go to the workshop at the store."

The only other requirement the store made was the animal had to be culled either because it was a pest or for the meat.

She started the initiative with the rural community in the Whanganui region as well as a couple of people down south.

"They go out and do what they love and hunt, then I buy their skins to then turn into other products."

She said hunting could be sustainable in some cases.

''You're not just taking something to kill it, you're taking it to feed a family and utilise everything out of that animal.

"One animal can provide a skin you could possibly be paid for, dog food and food for your family."

She said even antlers could be turned into carvings or wall hangings.

"With deer, you want to keep numbers under control, but you also don't want it to go to waste. So there's so much that can be done."

She said there were definitely times where it crossed the line into being unsustainable, but that came down to the individual partaking in hunting.

"I personally wouldn't go into business with someone who was like that."

Rossiter said the shop would also sell a range of New Zealand-made goods, around half of which were from Whanganui businesses including Sativa Botanicals and Herb Beauty.