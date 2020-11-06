Local outfitter GDM scoops national awards

Victoria Newland (left) has won the Red Star Award after five years with GDM. Photo / Emmaline Photography

Local retail outfit GDM has been recognised on a national scale, winning four awards at the 2020 Retail Interior Association awards.

Based on Gilberd St in Castlecliff, GDM entered in nine different categories for the 2020 awards, including a number of stores in Auckland's biggest shopping malls in Sylvia Park and the recently finished Westfield Newmarket mall.

Their four wins included two awards for their shop-fitting.

GDM were awarded the Big Box award for their work at New World Pukekohe and the Customer Experience Special Award for redesigning Mitre 10's tapware range.

Earlier this year, they were tasked with redeveloping the tapware offer for 84 Mitre 10 stores throughout New Zealand, which were asked by Mitre 10 to help improve customer experience in their stores and grow sales.

The process took more than four months, with over 18,000 taps and fixings being sent to their Whanganui base as they loaded up containers of display panels for all over the country.

They also took out the International Special Award for their work at Samoa's Lava Hotel. Set on Apia's waterfront, Lava Hotel opened in April this year.

GDM employee Victoria Newland was recognised as a rising star in the industry, winning the Red Star Award.

The award was open to designers, shop fitters or retail specialist suppliers who have been in the industry for up to three years, and who are 30 years of age or under.

Newland began working for GDM five years ago straight out of high school. After spending time in administration and the finance team, Newland has spent the last three years as a project co-ordinator for GDM.

GDM comfortably topped their 2019 achievements, where they won one award.