More than $400,000 allocated across Whanganui region for sport organisations

Sport Whanganui was one of the Regional Sports Trusts that distributed the second phase of the Community Resilience Fund on behalf of Sport NZ. Photo / Bevan Conley

More than 65 play, active and sport organisations across the Whanganui region have received a share of $433,602 in funding from Sport New Zealand.

The second phase of the $15 million Community Resilience Fund is to help alleviate the financial impact of Covid-19.

The fund, which applications for closed on September 30, is part of the $265 million Sports Recovery Package announced in Budget 2020 and focused on providing support to help organisations recover, rebuild and grow stronger as a result of Covid-19.

Sport NZ CEO Peter Miskimmin said the second phase of applications allowed organisations to apply for up to $25,000 to cover fixed and operational costs.

"The broadening of the eligibility criteria from the previous Community Resilience Fund has meant more organisations were able to apply for support, including applicants that were not affiliated to Sport NZ national partners. This has helped a wider range of community organisations to continue to deliver activities and programmes that have a key role in maintaining individual and community health and wellbeing."

Phase two of the Community Resilience Fund was distributed on behalf of Sport NZ by the country's network of 14 regional sports trusts, and Sport Whanganui CEO Danny Jonas said it has been great to see regional bodies supported by the fund.

"This fund has meant many sport and recreation organisations were able to get through this difficult time," Jonas said.

"It assisted them to get back on their feet and continue to deliver the physical activities so critical for the wellbeing of our communities."

Other initiatives include the $68 million Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa Fund for community-based programmes and projects helping children and young people get active, as well as additional investment to provide ongoing support for Sport NZ's national partners and their national leagues and key programmes.

In addition, Sport NZ's Exceptional Systems Support Fund provided $1.88 million has supported 38 organisations including disability providers, recreation organisations and Māori national sporting organisations that did not already receive investment directly from Sport NZ.

Sport Whanganui is also managing the Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa Fund in the region on behalf of Sport NZ.