Iwi-owned enterprise Kaitahi came out on top on Thursday night, winning the major prize in the nationwide competition, FoodStarter.
The company based in Waverley, South Taranaki makes frozen smoothie drops from locally sourced ingredients and native plants traditionally used by Māori. The brand has steadily grown since it was launched in 2018.
The competition is run by New World and start-up advisors Ministry Of Awesome, seeking out new and innovative food and beverage products. The winners will be ranged in New World supermarkets throughout the country and receive marketing support.
From 217 entries, 10 finalists battled it out in a Dragon's Den-style pitch on Thursday night.
"What I'm so excited about is, as our brand recognition grows people are starting to engage with us directly," Arohania Owen said.