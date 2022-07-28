Whanganui and Partners have released event funding for the coming year.

The money is flowing from the economic development agency Whanganui & Partners.

It had announced recipients for its 2022 to 2023 events fund, aimed at supporting a diverse array of events that will make a positive impact on the local economy.

Strategic lead of marketing Jonathan Sykes says the past two years had been tough for hospitality businesses that rely on visitors.

"We're really looking for visitors to be coming into these events, boosting local businesses and really bringing the investment and the dollars."

The agency received a wide range of applications this year, with 15 unique events earning financial backing.

"Great to see some new events in the application process, as well as some returning ones which are very much favourites of locals and visitors alike," Sykes said.

The event funding is expected to pay a handsome dividend for the region, attracting visitors with money to spend.

One of the returning events this year is Welcome to Nowhere, an indie music festival set in Mangamahu.

Organiser Ben Jones said its intimate atmosphere made it special.

"It isn't one of those massive summer festivals and that's part of the uniqueness of it.

"The draw to a lot of people is it's got a really good community vibe and atmosphere."

He said funding from the council-controlled organisation gave festival organisers confidence to put together "the best programme" to ensure the festival would continue into future years.

"Part of that is promoting Whanganui and the local area as a destination for music and events and culture.

"Hopefully it will really continue to enable us to remain as an integral part of the summer event scene."

Sykes said he was excited to see new events brought to life.

"I'm particularly excited about the Whanganui Comedy Gala.

"Great to see that come on board. I know the event organisers really have a great vision as to how that can go over the next few years, and so it's exciting to get behind them on their journey."

But it is not just music and the arts on the Whanganui event calendar this coming year.

Summer will see major national sporting events such as the Colgate Games for youth, the Cooks Classic and the New Zealand Masters Games being held in Whanganui.