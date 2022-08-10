Local Focus: Andrew Tripe on Candidate Camera

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Tripe's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions

Andrew Tripe believes Whanganui is ready for a change. He is also adamant that U2 are the greatest band of all time.

Tripe is running for mayor of his hometown of Whanganui, after a long and colourful history in business including working with one of the largest multinational corporations in the world.

In his first on-camera interview campaigning for mayor, Tripe explains how he got arrested then "made an arrest" within the space of a week.

"We saw some flags on top of the Toyota dealership roof and [Tripe's friend] thought it would be a good idea to take them, and so did I."

Tripe says being from a "hill-country farm" mixed with his commercial and business background will allow him to "get some stuff happening."

"What's important is get some action, and see some results."