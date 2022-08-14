Local Focus: Michael Law on Candidate Camera

Meet Michael Law who is running for Whanganui District Council.

Michael Law isn't big on TV, music, Apple products or the Three Waters reform programme, but he is passionate about start-up businesses and tamariki sleeping in cars.

Law believes the council has done a good job managing water the past six years but... "objectivity and transparency have been really low", he says.

"Something that we would get with more strategic leadership in the direction we are going and making it more visible to the people."

Unlike previous Whanganui Mayor Michael Laws, Law wants to prioritise solving problems such as public transport systems over gang patches.

"Bring in automated, modular, drone-based technology to take us from point to point, via an Uber-like system."

Michael Law is not short of opinions and you can see the rest of his answers in this Local Focus video.