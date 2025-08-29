Woodhead said the association had a list of 12 attributes of an effective councillor, compiled through public consultation, which the community questions would relate to.

“Basically, we went to the public and asked them what they thought the types of skills, experience and backgrounds a good councillor would have.

“To a lot of people, this is a really important election.

“It’s easy to vote based on who you would have around for a barbecue.”

The attributes include problem-solving and mediation, financial responsibility, and availability and reliability.

“I’m sure everyone has their own special flair they’ll bring to the council if elected,” Woodhead said.

She said almost all candidates had signed up for the events.

Candidates in the general ward will be first up on Wednesday, September 3, with Māori ward, Horizons Regional Council and Whanganui mayoral candidates following on Tuesday, September 9.

Incumbent Andrew Tripe, councillors Josh Chandulal-Mackay and Peter Oskam, and Greg McPhee are contesting the mayoralty.

The ratepayers’ association has been active for almost a year, with the first meeting held last September.

Topics discussed since include homelessness, Local Water Done Well legislation and Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery.

Woodhead said she wanted to change views about the associations in general.

“I think perceptions are that they are just angry, with people complaining about anything and everything, and that’s not what this committee wants.

“We want to be a conduit where possible, bringing additional information to people, but also pick our battles - don’t knee-jerk at everything.

“We want to work alongside the council where we can, but we are definitely there for the ratepayers, because we are ratepayers.”

Voting is from September 9 to October 11.

She said people did not need to tick every box on the ballot sheet.

“That’s how good-quality candidates miss out.

“Only vote for the people you want. If everyone votes for the last six people, those are the ones getting in.”

The events on September 3 and 9 start at 6pm in the War Memorial Centre’s Concert Chamber.

Doors open at 5.30pm and entry is free.

The MC for both evenings will be Warrick Funnell.

