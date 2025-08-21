“You will get separate billing, and it‘s going to take a bit of adjustment for the public.

“When you hear whispers about dismantling Horizons [Regional Council] and possibly amalgamating councils, these could be very big things in the future if this Government chooses to go down that path.

“But, for the average punter, let’s keep it basic, affordability for our rates. That’s the bottom line.”

Fallen said that, by Government definition, Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery was core infrastructure and its cafe was generating a good return.

“We are continually looking at our facilities for cost savings and income generation.”

If there had been a misstep over the past three years, it was the council potentially leading a hotel development, he said.

The $50 million project was scrapped after public consultation on the Long-Term Plan 2024-34.

“I think we moved too fast and could have communicated it better.

“We still need a hotel, but [built] by a private developer. Absolutely.”

Fallen said councillors this term had formed a great team and he would not like to see a lot of changes for 2025-28.

“Everyone has their strengths, and we wouldn’t be where we are today without the collective.

“This is a good bunch. Tweak, maybe, but not necessarily clear out.”

He said having a zero rates increase was possible, and the council had considered it, “but there is a price to pay”, including further cutting of services.

“The six levers [six-point plan to keep rates low] is not a magical formula but, my God, it has made a difference.”

Voting in this year’s local elections begins on September 9 and closes at noon on election day, October 11.

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present, his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.