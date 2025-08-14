Advertisement
Local elections 2025: Julian Emmett aims to be voice for disabled on Whanganui District Council

Mike Tweed
By
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Julian Emmett says he can bring a different perspective to the council. Photo / Mike Tweed

Julian Emmett is running for Whanganui District Council for the first time and hopes to be a voice for the disabled community.

Emmett said he could bring a different perspective to certain issues, including accessibility, footpaths and parking.

“Our population is also getting older and these things need to be

