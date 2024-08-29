Whanganui disability advocate Sue Kenny believes the Government's changes are "really shortsighted". Photo / Mike Tweed
Disability advocates in Whanganui are concerned the restructure of Whaikaha - Ministry of Disabled People - will undo years of work but Whanganui MP Carl Bates says funding could still be on the way.
The Government has announced that the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) will be in charge of commissioning services for people with disabilities by October, with Whaikaha becoming a smaller, standalone department.
An expansion of the Enabling Good Lives (EGL) initiative, which works to empower the disabled to lead more independent lives, will also be halted.
Whanganui disability advocate Sue Kenny said she spent years laying the groundwork for EGL in Whanganui and there was an expectation the district would be funded next when the programme expanded.
“I think this is really shortsighted,” Kenny said.
“One of the key things in Enabling Good Lives is creating natural supports (relationships and connections occurring in everyday life, typically developed in the community), which in the long run would save the Government money.
“The end goal is a better community that supports each other more, so if some didn’t get as much funding, there is enough capacity within the group.”
“Just 0.6% of GDP is spent on disability support,” he said.
“The bulk of funding goes to frontline staff – disability support workers are paid low wages for hard work helping disabled people live better lives.
“There is already not enough funding to support everyone who needs it, and those who get support often don’t get enough.”
Reynolds said disability support providers would like to do more for more disabled people and pay their staff more than the minimum wage – but they could “barely keep their heads above water” on current funding.
Whanganui’s MP said he was always willing to meet with concerned members of any community within the electorate.
“Is he going to make the first move or is he going to leave it to everybody else?
“I’m always willing to engage. The community wants to keep on moving forward, we don’t want to go right back to where we started.
“I know there needs to be austerity and all that sort of stuff but don’t mess with things that are already going well, even if it costs a bit more money.”
