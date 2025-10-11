Advertisement
Local Elections 2025: Andy Watson wins fifth term as Rangitīkei mayor

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
Andy Watson will serve a fifth term as Rangitīkei Mayor.

Andy Watson will retain the Rangitīkei mayoralty, according to progress results.

Watson received 2028 votes with 85% counted.

Simon Loudon sits in second on 1397 votes, with John Hainsworth on 548 and David Christison on 425.

Watson said he was “stoked”.

“It is a privileged position to hold

