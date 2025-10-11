Local Elections 2025: Andy Watson wins fifth term as Rangitīkei mayor

“It is a privileged position to hold and I love it. I’ve had so many messages of congratulations,” he said.

“I’m very happy and I look forward to working with the new council.”

Watson said he was in the process of congratulating all the elected council members.

“The hard work starts now,” he said.

Completion of several projects in Rangitīkei will be part of the upcoming term’s agenda, such as the Marton Swim Centre, the Taihape Town Hall redevelopment and the establishment of the joint water services council-controlled organisation (WS-CCO) with Horowhenua District Council and Palmerston North City Council.

Watson said the joint water services marked a “phenomenal change” and would be a challenge for all local councils, including the Rangitīkei.

“That has to rank right up there in terms of priorities,” he said.

Watson anticipated the first six months of the new council would involve getting the new councillors up to speed on existing projects, plans and ways of working.

Meanwhile, Hainsworth will be elected to Rangitīkei District Council’s Central ward, with Fi Dalgety and Dave Wilson returning alongside new councillors Alan Buckendahl and Sandra Field.

For the Northern ward, Jeff Wong will retain his spot and Diana Baird has also been elected.

Paul Sharland will likely remain a councillor for the Southern ward and will be accompanied by Graeme O’Fee, who is more than 200 votes ahead of Bryan Rowe in third place.

Coral Raukawa will be Tiikeitia ki Tai Coastal ward’s council representative.

She is currently more than 200 votes in front of David Yates.

Christison, who missed out on the mayoralty, is currently over 200 votes short of being elected for the Central ward.

“I love the Rangitīkei very, very much and the amount of positivity in this election has been really beautiful. I’m blessed to live in this region,” Christon said.

“The people have voted and I accept that, it is what it is. I’m not disappointed but I would have loved to have been part of the fix of the Rangitīkei District Council.”

Māori ward referendum

Progress results show 2211 people have voted to remove Māori wards in the Rangitīkei District, with 2029 voting to keep them.

The voter turnout was 40.93%.