He said funding for the project would be included in the next long-term plan (2027-37), and that required another council decision.
“Then, you would have to look at shifting another budget around, or what we reduce to cover it, or if we do it, what the impact on rates will be.
“Those are further discussions to be had. You can’t just throw the money in willy-nilly.”
Wilson said the pool would remain closed for the 2025/26 season, but the end result would be “pretty exciting”.
“It’s a real opportunity for us and our community.”
Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.