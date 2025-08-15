Advertisement
Rangitīkei District Council adopts collaborative water services delivery plan

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Rangitīkei Mayor Andy Watson says there are considerable savings for delivering water services by joining with Horowhenua District Council and Palmerston North City Council. Photo / NZME

Rangitīkei District Council will form a joint water services council controlled organisation (WS-CCO) with Horowhenua District Council and Palmerston North City Council.

The Rangitīkei council, which adopted the joint water services delivery plan (WSDP) at its August 14 meeting, was the last of the three councils to do so after

