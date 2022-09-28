Whanganui District Council candidate Roy Brown has campaigned against vaccine mandates and wants to ensure against future restrictions. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui District Council candidate Roy Brown has campaigned against vaccine mandates and wants to ensure against future restrictions. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui District Council candidate Roy Brown has built a campaign on ending vaccine mandates and, despite it being a central government policy that is now lifted, it's still an issue important to him.

"When I started campaigning the vaccine mandates were still in place," he said.

"I just want to ensure that Whanganui won't be affected by something like mandate restrictions again because of the divisiveness and stress they caused."

Brown said he would like to be elected to the council to help reduce government control over local decisions by putting Whanganui first and holding the Government accountable.

"There is too much government influence over council operations and I want to stand against that," he said.

"I am vehemently opposed to the Three Waters reforms and Whanganui must retain the infrastructure that everyone has worked so hard for. It is grossly unfair."

He is unsure how changes to the Resource Management Act will affect Whanganui when they come into effect in November.

"If the changes have positive effects for building consent processes that will be good for this district," he said.

"I would like to see consents turned around within 10 days. I know there will always be situations where that won't be possible but it is something to aim for in a growing city that needs more housing."

Brown said he hopes that the Future of Local Government review which will conclude early next year will result in more autonomy for councils rather than more restrictions from the central government.

Asked what he would like to achieve as a councillor, Brown said he would like to help build on the vibrancy of the city by encouraging business growth and working to attract more businesses to Whanganui.

"Attracting more local industry and creating more jobs for local people would be a goal for me," he said.

"I would like to connect with businesses in the central business district and find out what their needs are and whether closing the lower part of Victoria Ave to traffic would be a good idea or not."

Brown has a background in banking and finance, business, and charity management.

He and his wife Tessa have five children and Brown said Whanganui is a great place for families.

"Young people should have plenty of opportunities to build careers and have good lives here if that is what they want to do," Brown said.

"If they go away to study there should be a range of options for them to come back and use their skills and knowledge here."

If elected, what do you want to be judged on after your first year?

I would want people to say that I represent them well and listen to their concerns and interests. I want people to know that I have advocated strongly for them when participating in decision-making.

How will you do that?

By being accessible and attentive to the needs of the community.