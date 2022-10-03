

In my previous column I made reference to the world-leading legacy of Suffrage Day, and with voter turnout for the local government election remaining low with a few days to go, there's still time to have your say.

It really is important. Council makes decisions that impact our lives on a daily basis. So, whether you're a ratepayer or not, if you're eligible to vote, you can make a difference in not only who represents our community around the council table, but also in the decisions that are made on our behalf.

Groups like the National Council of Women – who incidentally have just celebrated 125 years of service to the people of Aotearoa New Zealand – continue to work hard to raise awareness about the continued relevance of representative political leadership and the importance of gender equity.

It was an honour to be an invited guest to the Whanganui District Council Chamber on Suffrage Day for the official unveiling of the Whanganui women's Suffrage Window, organised by the Whanganui branch of the National Council of Women.

President Jenny Saywood highlighted the significance of this window as part of the Whanganui story represented in stained glass, and Margaret Campion delivered an excellent presentation that highlighted the extraordinary achievements of the three women featured in the window – Ellen Ballance, Margaret Bullock, and Jessie Williamson.

Not only did these women play a key role in the co-ordination of the local campaign for women's suffrage in the 1890s, they went on to fly the feminist flag, taking an active interest in community welfare and championing the need for widespread institutional reform.

Their efforts paved the way for change in Whanganui, and also made a significant difference on a national stage as they continued their lifelong commitments to public feminist activities.

It is a remarkable sight to see their three faces together on high overlooking a gallery of mayoral photographs through the ages that features only one woman, former mayor Annette Main. A reminder that we still have progress to make.

Speaking of progress, a special milestone is taking place in our community as Life to the Max Whanganui celebrates 21 years enabling better life outcomes for children, young people and their families.

This is an organisation dear to my heart as I celebrate my own coming of age with 18 years service as one of its trustees.

Chairman Lance Rowe, and treasurer Kate Joblin are founding members, and I remain in awe of their steadfast commitment with more than 21 years of service to this groundbreaking trust.

Life To The Max began its life as a social work practice-based police Youth Development Programme.

Trust chair Lance Rowe cut the cake in 2011 when Life to the Max celebrated 10 years' giving better outcomes. Now Life to the Max turns 21. Photo / Paul Brooks

The early stages of its formation began in 1999 after a group of people from the Whanganui community became concerned about the increasing rate of youth offending locally.

The key people that were involved with the conversation and consultation were directly involved in working with young people and their welfare, from both government and community organisations. Ultimately, what was identified was the need for a preventative "youth at risk" initiative and the Life To The Max trust was born.

In partnership with Whanganui Police, including a home at the Gonville Police Centre and a designated police youth aid liaison officer, Life To The Max has worked with children, young people and their families since 2001 delivering a host of wraparound social work support.

For more info about how you can support the trust, visit: http://www.lifetothemaxtrust.org.nz/ or head on over to the Facebook page.

This Saturday the team invites you and your families to join us for our Family Picnic Fun Day 21st birthday celebration at Springvale Stadium from 11am-2pm. Bring along a picnic and be prepared to join in some free family fun.

We've got a bunch of cool activities lined up for kids of all ages, including a free sausage sizzle, and the most excellent Takaro Play Trailer. It's a great chance to meet up with the Life To The Max team, including staff and trustees from the past and present. I'd really love to see you there. The birthday cake is on us!