Letters: Welcome aboard our monochrome council

Welcome aboard our monochrome council

First off, may I congratulate all those people who retained their seats on the Whanganui District Council after Saturday's election. Of course, a special welcome to the two newbies goes without saying.

I am delighted that the recent comments made by a self-opinionated regular writer to the Chronicle were ignored and Graeme Young was re-elected.

To my mind, her comments were abusive and I question why they appeared in the newspaper when they fell short at the first criteria hurdle.

Also, good to see that Steve Baron's unending fight for STV failed yet again.

I assume he will blame his non-election on the basis that there was another bloke with a similar surname and that voters got confused. Tui ad, yeah right.

Sad to see that there was a lack of ethnic diversity as I believe that this would have been beneficial to the functioning of the council. However, the people have spoken and we must live with it.

D PARTNER

Eastown

Where's our MP?

Whanganui has recently undergone some serious setbacks. First was the announcement of the closure of the Mars factory, and secondly the disaster in the Parapara. Both of the events will have major effect on the future prosperity of our city. To date, being some considerable time later, there has not been any comment from our MP.

JOHN SLADE-JONES

St John's Hill

Editor's note: Harete Hipango commented in an article on the Parapara in the Chronicle on October 9.

It's all downhill

Margie Beautrais has the mistaken idea trees stop slips. A very, very old Parapara farmer once told me the big slips were in the old native forests. We also know via the Ahu Ahu Valley that when you harvest the trees, the roots rot and channel the water into the soil and the whole hillside goes.

She wants pine trees on papa hills. The roots that grow fast will hit the papa and slide down it creating a wedge between the papa and the soil, some roots will penetrate the papa softening it, so there will be slips sliding away.

Ruminant animals grow the soil by depositing carbon, so grass land on hillsides at some stage will get heavy and slip, this has been happening for thousands of years creating the fertile plains. This silt also reaches the ocean feeding the plankton, which help feed the fish, it also feeds organisms that produce most of the planet's oxygen.

The scaremongers spend to much time thinking up problems that the planet sorted out thousands of years ago.

G R SCOWN

Whanganui

