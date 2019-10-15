Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Letters: Politicians failing renters

Whanganui Chronicle
4 mins to read
The practice of increasing rents in tandem with house prices without improvement in the standard of the property is extortion.

The practice of increasing rents in tandem with house prices without improvement in the standard of the property is extortion.

Politicians failing renters
Most candidates standing for election expressed concern for the housing challenges facing Whanganui and the nation.

This is a laudable sentiment but what is to be done about it?

In Maslow's hierarchy of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.