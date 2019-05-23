Letters: Legal cannabis threat to smoke-free goal?

How does the proposed legalise cannabis bill fit with the Government's aim to make New Zealand smoke-free by 2025?

It would be illegal to smoke a tobacco cigarette, but you could happily smoke a joint.

Also, you could probably bet a toke bag to a turnip that the ensuing smoky haze would make the enforcers of the law so laid-back that the "she'll be right" attitude would kick in.



Yeah, man.

DOUG PRICE

Castlecliff

Sinking lid please

I write in support of Ann Handley (May 7) and Cushela Robson (May 15) who have decried the opening of yet another bottle store in Whanganui.

Our community spoke out strongly during the recent liquor review against further outlets and wanted reduced opening hours. The liquor barons fought back against us and won some extra hours, we don't need to give them any further concessions.

I'm appalled that the licensing committee ignored the obvious wishes of the community, when making their recent decision. There should be a "sinking lid" policy on the liquor stores just as we have for the pokie machines, not more outlets.

With 14 alternative outlets within 1km, there was no way a further outlet could be justified against the wishes of the Community.

I call on the Chronicle, as suggested by Ann, and members of our community to be vigilant and watch out for further applications. Let's all speak up again, for sensible decisions that support Whanganui being as safe and healthy City.

GRAHAM PEARSON

Whanganui

Fundamental ineptitude?

The failure of the Whanganui District Council to adequately consult with with tangata whenua in respect of the cycleway bridge at Upokongaro could simply be regarded as fundamental ineptitude by management.

That in itself is bad enough given the costs incurred as a result. But it also exposes a deeper and more concerning malaise that derives from Whanganui's past colonial attitudes towards Maori which are obviously still apparent today. I would have thought it a matter of simple and sincere respect to consult with mana whenua on a significant project involving the Whanganui River.

Mr Fell tries to explain things away as a process the council is "learning" as the Te Awa Tupua (River Claims Settlement) Act is new and the process of proper consultation a "first time".

Really? I seem to remember the act and subsequent formation of Nga Tangata Tiaki (the river guardians) taking place before the bridge was started. In any event, other local authorities seem to be getting to grips with the concept of respectful biculturalism even without the aid of a specific act to do so.

As a Pakeha, I am acutely embarrassed (and out of pocket).

JOCK LEE

Castlecliff

Disrespect shown

I had an opportunity to attend the council meeting on Wednesday, May 8. I was disappointed to observe the attitude of three councillors during a presentation by Living Wage.

It was rude and discourteous on the part of the three councillors who were busy with their smartphones while the presentation was in progress. The phone of one of the three councillors rang and he remained busy with the phone for quite some time. The other two, who were sitting on either side of him, were also checking their messages and probably responding to the messages.

They showed disrespect to the presenters, other councillors, the mayor and also to the people who voted for them, — including me, because I voted for them in the last election. I am not sure if they were engaged in some official business or personal affair but I felt that they were showing arrogance.

It was obvious they were least interested in council business.

I think it is important to highlight this incident.

AMAIL HABIB

Whanganui

Send your letters to: Letters, Whanganui Chronicle, 100 Guyton St, PO Box 433, Whanganui 4500; or email letters@wanganuichronicle.co.nz