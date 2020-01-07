Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Letters: Hope for the future lies in our young people

Whanganui Chronicle
4 mins to read
A former Pripyat resident records herself by a Christmas tree decorated with family photos installed last month in a central square of the abandoned city near Chernobyl, Ukraine. Photo / AP

A former Pripyat resident records herself by a Christmas tree decorated with family photos installed last month in a central square of the abandoned city near Chernobyl, Ukraine. Photo / AP

Many people will watch the series Chernobyl about the accident of the nuclear reactor, 1986.

I suppose everybody, like me, will be disgusted by the negligence and arrogance of the Soviet Union at that time.

The picture of power and control had to be upheld despite the knowledge of the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle