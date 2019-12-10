Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Letters: Buses are essential to many Whanganui citizens

Whanganui Chronicle
4 mins to read
New bee card may make bus travel a little easier.

New bee card may make bus travel a little easier.

In response to David Bennett's comment in the letters to the editor regarding Horizons buses, I would like to correct the cost to ratepayers he quoted of $4 million. It is actually $345,000 per year with a NZTA subsidy and ticket revenue contributions in addition.

Unfortunately, Bennett's suggestion of using

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle