We don't count

The house that God built? Some inspirational women trying to make a difference to Durie Hill with flowers and galas as developers hover. We have no church. We have no bus service. We have to pay for the lift.

Our businesses struggle through four years of pathetically slow remedial work on riverbank erosion.

"For sale" is the mantra! We don't count. Horizons and the district council want to spend our rates on more lofty projects like Majestic Square redesign.

Is this not the third time in recent years? The Government rewards land "occupiers" at our expense and not a millennial in sight. The focus is marijuana, abortion and euthanasia.

Hey, clue up! This is now, not 10 years away. Stand up! Is this a Christmas to remember or another Black Friday? Now I wonder when I will lose the right to vote? Happy New Year.

KEN CRAFAR

Durie Hill

Disappointing

In a recent article in the Chronicle by local retired GP John McMenamin there were a number of disappointments. Firstly, that the doctor thought he could speak on behalf of every doctor in New Zealand, and, secondly, he brought religion into the debate.

Most New Zealanders are intelligent enough to be able to see the the gaping holes in his argument. I will not get into a debate about euthanasia and religion. It is a personal choice.

Every doctor and nurse has given that last pain relief to a dying patient, knowing that this could be the one that ceases respiration.

It is hypocritical to argue the opposite now.

SARAH MASON

Taupo

Refugees

I write concerning "Refugee strategy sluggish" (Chronicle, December 3).

The "Compact on Migration", a United Nations directive, was pushed through Parliament a few days before the Christmas recession. There was almost no public debate, and even the Opposition were pathetically silent. No wonder the iwi and Ken Mair are upset.

Why, oh why would we want to host a group of people who may have no affinity to our culture?

The iwi signed the Treaty Of Waitangi with the British Crown, not because they had been beaten in battle, but because they liked the laws and culture (Christianity) that the British offered.

Yes, there may have been abuse of the Treaty agreements in the past; they are being dealt with. So it is, I think, the iwi who should have the say.

If they think we should be looking after our own local homeless

and hard-up citizens as a No1 priority, then I stand firmly with Ken Mair.



This Government is working for the United Nations.

It should be working for the people who elected it.

WILLIAM PARTRIDGE

Hunterville

