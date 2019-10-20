Letters: Arty answers for demolished Thain's building

Bricks from Thain's building are being cleaned and sold from Central Demolition's yard in Feilding. Photo / Supplied

Arty answers for Thain's

With respect to the walls and the shop front (of the fire-damaged Thain's building) - the owners are artistic and creative - why not shore it up and leave it as it is and create something unique and interesting and beautiful on the site. Very progressive and European style.

Possibly another awesome full wall mural along with a purpose built pergola behind the shop frontage jutting out (minus the glass) with red bougainvillea or roses cascading over it with brick and grass areas that could lend itself to pop up cafes and market opportunities as is in Ridgway St. LAURINE CURRIN Whanganui Listen to Greta I write in reply to Dennis Nitschke's letter (October 14) "Humans aren't to blame".

READ MORE:

• Letters: Well done, Whanganui

• Whanganui Chronicle letters: Freedom vs responsibility

• Premium - Your Letters: Happy to break down in Whanganui

• Letters: Death of Ed Boyd was a great loss to Whanganui community

Mr Nitschke offers his noble, but harsh, pity to young people, not because they really are facing a climate catastrophe (or a possible obliteration by a giant asteroid next week), but because they accept the 95 per cent consensus of climate scientists which cites mankind as the ultimate or "extreme cause" of global heating.

He follows the latter day climate change deniers, eg President Trump and all members of the Republican Party, who try to muddy the waters of understanding by pretending that current climate heating cannot be due to mankind, so we can, for example, carry on burning fossil fuels until they are exhausted. He should definitely take young Greta Thunberg's advice and inform himself.

P S GRANT

Whanganui

Truth in advertising

The Business Insider Australia recently wrote a headline: "Facebook confirms Donald Trump can lie in ads, but he can't curse!" Trump took out the profanities in the ads. He left in the lies, and Facebook ran with it. Nevertheless, they are still deemed so unacceptable that they have been pulled on most US TV stations.

Trump's campaign has spent US$1.6 million (NZ$2.5m) on Facebook ads, many of which allegedly included "false or misleading claims". Many in the US are outraged. Calls to break up Facebook are increasing.

Meanwhile in New Zealand, a few weeks ago, the National Party was asked to take down two advertisements on Facebook by the Advertising Standards Authority. One ad misreported five supporting statements on how much more the Labour Government is costing Kiwi families than National. It was ruled to be false and misleading.

Another ad falsely attributed "a $6000 fee on vehicles" to the Coalition Government. Upon review it was determined that in fact the largest fee possible under the feebate scheme itself was $3000 - and this only applied to tiny number of newly imported vehicles, which effect only the wealthiest Kiwis. National was asked to pull it.

Bizarrely, these shocking rulings received little coverage in the mainstream media with not a word on it in the major evening news programmes the day it was released. The National Party appealed both rulings by the ASA and kept some of the ads going. And the whole sordid affair left as quietly as it came.

BRIT BUNKLEY

Whanganui

+++

Your letters welcome

The Chronicle welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

•Letters should be kept to 350 words and must not be abusive.

•Include your name, address and daytime phone number - for verification purposes, not for publication. Nom de plumes are not accepted.

•The editor reserves the right to edit, amend or reject any letter.

•The views expressed are not those of the Chronicle or its staff.

•Letters may be published in other NZME publications.

Send your letters by email to;

letters@whanganuichronicle.co.nz

Or mail them to:

Editor, Whanganui Chronicle, 100 Guyton Street, Whanganui 4500.