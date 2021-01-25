Let go, step out and learn something new

Talking with a friend in the weekend we were chatting about how we didn't just wake up one day and were ecstatically happy and grateful for our lives.

Our lives have been an evolutionary process filled with many experiences and emotions, a culmination of joy and grief.

Given that neuroscience tells us our natural default will always be to the negative, means that I have found ways to be more of the conscious creator of my life, which allows me to be more self-determining rather than falling victim to it.

Neuroscience also tells us that we are a product of our subconscious beliefs, we are a walking programme of everything we have ever learnt! Some of this learning has been great, and a lot has not.

In my job I support people to disentangle from those limiting beliefs and to create new ones. Having walked this path myself I can only come from my own lived experience and say that this worked for me.

This then led me to a path of exploring why it worked, and now I get to share this with others. It's not a path for everyone, and often some people will never get to this point for whatever reasons.

People usually find me when there is a willingness to learn something new, which means a letting go of some old belief patterns and a stepping out of comfort zones. This is where my support comes in, because it's really hard to do by oneself as we literally are going into battle with our own thinking!

The work we do also needs to be measurable, ie, how do we know it's working?

Bandaiding is not my kaupapa, I'm looking for sustainable results, and my clients should be too! Sure I have people bounce back into my practice but it's usually because they've started talking/feeling and thinking their old story again, and they just need a reminder about their new story.

It's easy to forget as we go back to our daily habits which usually includes the same people, same work, etc. It takes ongoing awareness until that awareness becomes the new normal. I dare to be bold, in that I believe everybody knows what happiness feels like.

They might not have felt it for a long time, and they might not even be consciously aware of it, but I believe it's inherently there. Like the yin/yang, how can we know what suffering is if we haven't experienced what it is not?

Follow my work on Facebook or get in touch.

www.carlascoachingforhealth.com

https://www.facebook.com/CC4Health