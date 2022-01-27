Wanganui Vet Services Marist's Nick Harding bowls. Photo / Bevan Conley

Wanganui Vet Services Marist and Property Brokers United have their last chance to end the season's monopoly by the Horowhenua-Kapiti clubs of Coastal Challenge Cup titles, as the original 50-over tournament begins this weekend.

Introduced in 2015-16 to give the top clubs of Whanganui and Horowhenua-Kapiti a more robust and competitive one-day competition, then expanded in 2018-19 to include Wairarapa clubs, this season saw Coastal Challenge introduced for all three formats – Twenty20, Two-Day and 50-over.

So far this summer the honours have gone to the Horowhenua-Kapiti sides – as Levin Old Boys won the Twenty20 tournament in October, besting Kapiti Old Boys in the final.

Kapiti came back strong by winning the Two-Day tournament, beating Wairarapa's United CC in the final at Paraparaumu Domain on January 7.

The hosts raised 297-8 declared and then bowled the visitors out for 240, claiming first innings points, and then batted out the Sunday on 89-3 to win the title.

Not surprisingly, the top batsmen in the Two Day competition were Kapiti's Jayden Miles (221 runs) and Andre Halbert (220).

Best bowler was their clubmate Zack Benton with 15 wickets, while on statistics the competition's MVP was Burger King Red Star's Stefan Hook, who took 12 wickets, scored 138 runs and made two catches.

Ironically, while they have missed the silverware so far, it is another Horowhenua club that the Whanganui sides must be wary of in the 50-over format - Paraparaumu Medical Centre CC.

In the six previous 50-over tournaments, Paraparaumu have won the title three times and been runner-up once, making the semifinals in all but one season.

But before they face the favourites, Marist and United have their derby fixture to contend with on Saturday at Tasman Tanning (Victoria) Park.

Marist have had the wood on United so far this season – winning their Twenty20 game on October 16 in a one-run thriller, and then getting a first innings points victory in their Two-Day game over two weekends in November.

However, United will have gained confidence from claiming the Rep Weekend Pro40 title - beating their clubmates Treadwell Gordon United 2nd XI in the final on January 15.

The competition consists of seven rounds, followed by the semifinals on March 12, and the final on March 26.

Play starts at 12pm on Saturday.

Draw for January 29, Coastal Challenge Cup 50-over

Property Brokers United vs Wanganui Vet Services Marist

Paraparaumu Medical Centre CC vs Weraroa CC

United CC vs Burger King Red Star

Kapiti Old Boys vs Levin Old Boys

The finals picture of the Premier 2 Twenty20 tournament will begin to look clearer after Saturday as the 10 teams play two rounds of games, with matches at 10.30am and then 2.30pm at Tasman Tanning (Victoria) Park.

The last round will then be on February 5 to find the top sides in each pool to contest the final.

Draw for January 29, P2 Twenty20

Pool 1

Morning

Wanganui Renegades CC vs Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens

Wicket Warriors Whanganui vs Wanganui United 3rds

Bye: Kaitoke Cricket Club

Afternoon

Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens vs Wicket Warriors Whanganui

Wanganui Renegades CC vs Kaitoke Cricket Club

Bye: Wanganui United 3rds

Pool 2

Morning

Marist B's vs Treadwell Gordon United 2nd XI

Hunterville Hackers vs Wanganui Old Boys

Bye: Tech Old Boys

Afternoon

Treadwell Gordon United 2nd XI vs Hunterville Hackers

Tech Old Boys vs Marist B's

Bye: Wanganui Old Boys.