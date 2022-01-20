Round two of the Premier 2 Twenty20 competition is on this weekend. Photo / Lewis Gardner

The second round of the Premier 2 Twenty20 competition takes centre stage with games at Tasman Tanning (Victoria) Park and Springvale Park on Saturday.

Ten club sides have been split into two pools of five, with first-round victories on January 8 going to Wanganui Old Boys, Hunterville Hackers, Wanganui Renegades, and Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens.

Wanganui Old Boys' victory over Tech Old Boys was a thriller, coming with three balls to spare and three wickets in hand.

Tech had made 130-7 through Dom Lock scoring 49, backed by Quinn Mailman (23) and Anthony Bell (19).

Old Boys appeared to be heading to a comfortable win through Duncan Hall (52), supported by Henry Strang (20) and others, until Sam Roebuck (3-11) took a hat-trick in his first over, leading to a grandstand finish.

There will be a double round on January 29, with the last round on February 5 to find the two finalists.

Draw for January 22

Pool 1

Wanganui United 3rds vs Kaitoke Cricket Club

Wicket Warriors Whanganui vs Wanganui Renegades CC

Bye: Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens

Pool 2

Wanganui Old Boys vs Marist Bs

Treadwell Gordon United 2nd XI vs Tech Old Boys

Bye: Hunterville Hackers