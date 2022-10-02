Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Lads Brewing Company expanding into a Whanganui outdoor craft beer bar

Emma Bernard
By
3 mins to read
Lads Brewing Company owners Andrew Solesbury, Timoti (Taco) Rangi and Hamiora (Hami) Rangi. Absent: Adam Murphy. Photo / Bevan Conley

Lads Brewing Company owners Andrew Solesbury, Timoti (Taco) Rangi and Hamiora (Hami) Rangi. Absent: Adam Murphy. Photo / Bevan Conley

Lads Brewing Company is expanding its brewery into an outdoor craft beer bar.

The new bar is the brainchild of Lads' owners Andrew Solesbury, Timoti (Taco) Rangi, Hamiora (Hami) Rangi and Adam Murphy.

The group

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.