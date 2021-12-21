La Fiesta planning at full throttle



The festive season is fast approaching and the unexpected year that has been 2021 is nearing its end.

It comes as no surprise that many folk are looking forward to kissing goodbye to this one and welcoming the possibilities and hope that comes with new year revolutions in our nearly-normal Covid world.

Time for much deep breathing, quiet reflection, and being a little more prepared to brace ourselves for future challenges that lie ahead.

After a year that has brought continued uncertainty and change, it's only natural that some of us may be feeling some fatigue as we count down the December days.

In this last quarter of the year, we have noticed an increase in the numbers of women coming in or messaging us who are experiencing increased anxiety and stress responses in relation to various life challenges which appear magnified amid the end-of-year activities.

It takes courage to reach out, and it is rewarding when we take that step in a different direction.

The Women's Network is available for drop-in and appointments until tomorrow if you or anyone you know needs to call in for a booster session before the festive break.

Of course, you can always message via email or our Women's Network Whanganui pages on Facebook and Instagram if you are needing information, guidance or support. We also have a stack of stuff to give away to spread some Christmas cheer with donated handbags that are jam-packed with self-care items and treats.

It has been a joy to give some away already, especially at a time when life has dealt some bumps and blows, with each of the recipients delighting in this act of community kindness. If you know a woman or whānau who could do with a break and a lift of love, drop me a line or call in and choose a handbag or two to gift on.

We also have a range of free period products in-house thanks to donations we receive throughout the year.

This is something we have always provided as a women's organisation during our 35-year evolution and we'll continue to promote this as an important part of what we do with our community.

Period poverty has become much more topical and real over the last few years as women have started having more courageous conversations about our cycles. There are distinct links between menstrual health and mental health, among other things. One way we can alleviate personal stress is by making period products more available.

So, feel free to reach out if this is something we can do for you or someone you know because periods matter, and so do you. Period.

Amid all the regular business of talking with and cheerleading for women, I've been full throttle with festival planning – a rite of passage for me at each year - end for the last 13 years.

That's right, New Zealand's best (and only) women's fest is heading your way for revolution number 13 when La Fiesta rolls out from February 11 to March 13 right here in our awesome Whanganui town.

At this stage, it's rocking along for 2022 regardless of Covid. Enough events have been cancelled this summer and I decided that La Fiesta wasn't going to be one of them. All festival events are scheduled to go ahead, even if we end up in the red traffic light zone again.

However, that means that La Fiesta and its associated activities and events will need to run with the vaccine pass so do bear that in mind.

Keep your eyes on our Women's Network and La Fiesta social media pages for the festival guide coming soon. We'll have some fresh festival fare for you in the new year Midweek too!

While our team is taking time out from December 23 to around January 12, online enquiries for information or support can be made over the festive break to our email, womnet.whanganui@gmail.com, or via our Women's Network Whanganui social media pages.

For anyone who wants to make a donation to a good cause this Christmas, our Givealittle page is always open for business with every dollar donated making a difference in the local lives of women and their whānau. Simply head to Women's Network Whanganui - Givealittle.

In the meantime, very sincere wishes to you for a safe, happy and healthy festive season. Here's to more adventures together in 2022, whatever they may be.