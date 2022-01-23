La Fiesta poster

"La Fiesta", New Zealand's best and longest-running women's fest, is set to roll from February 11 to March 13.

With around 95 events in the festival this year, it is the second-largest line-up that La Fiesta has put together in its 13-year history – following on from its biggest ever festival in 2021 with 101 events.

Established and founded in 2010 by Carla Donson, manager of the Women's Network, the festival offers diverse opportunities for everyone in the community to connect, to be inspired, and challenge for change.

Featuring around 55 event partners, there is something for everyone this La Fiesta.

Get moving, join a workshop, experience three feature exhibitions at two art gallery spaces, enjoy live music performances, celebrate cultural diversity, and have some good old-fashioned fun.

Look out for the return of the ever-popular Frocks On Bikes in the last week of the festival showcasing Whanganui's wonderful shared pathways and unique downtown heritage.

Ms Donson is delighted to offer a festival programme that continues to capture the imagination of people in Whanganui, despite the challenges of hosting events amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The festival is a My Vaccine Pass event and is designed to run under Orange or Red settings under the New Zealand Covid-19 Protection Framework.

In recent years La Fiesta has attracted overseas inquiries and visitors, a direct result of the festival being the only one of its kind in New Zealand.

Presenters from across the Whanganui District, as well as Taranaki and Wellington, will feature in the 2022 line-up.

La Fiesta launches with an exhibition opening at A Gallery, and a special musical concert at Space Studio and Gallery on Friday, February 11.

Local singer/songwriter Owen Hugh will have you laughing, crying and maybe even singing along with his covers and originals about the women he has loved and lost and been influenced by.

One of the focal points of the festival is its celebration of International Women's Day (IWD) commemorated annually on March 8, and which marks its 111th anniversary year in 2022.

IWD was established in 1911 and is officially sanctioned by the United Nations as a day to reflect on women's progress and to continue challenging for change.

Celebrated as a national public holiday in almost 30 countries around the world, IWD continues to be an important day for political mobilisation and consciousness-raising about gender equality.

The combined women's groups of Whanganui will host the annual IWD breakfast event on Friday, March 4, with some special guests who will champion the international theme for 2022, #BreakTheBias.

This calls us to: "Imagine a gender-equal world. A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. A world that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive. A world where difference is valued and celebrated. Together we can forge women's equality. Collectively we can all #BreakTheBias." - https://www.internationalwomensday.com/Theme

"La Fiesta continues to provide opportunities for our community to meet incredible people going about their ordinary lives in truly remarkable ways, demonstrating their can-do attitudes, courage, and profound wisdom. Men are welcome to participate in festival activities too," says Ms Donson.

For more information about the festival programme contact the Women's Network ph 06 345 6833 or email: womnet.whanganui@gmail.com

The La Fiesta programme is also available online: visit the Women's Network Whanganui or La Fiesta NZ Facebook pages, or the official festival website to download a copy of the 2022 Festival Guide: http://lafiestanz.com

Contact: Carla Donson 027 477 6454 or email: womnet.whanganui@gmail.com