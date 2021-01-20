Kowhai Park flying fox still missing months after being removed

The flying fox at Whanganui's Kowhai Park has been missing since October, and the council can't say when it will be back. Photo / Ethan Griffiths

Three months after it was taken down for repair, Kowhai Park's flying fox is still missing in action with Whanganui District Council discussing "safety concerns".

The flying fox at the popular park on the banks of the Whanganui River has been down since October but was expected to return for summer.

In early December, the council said in a statement to the Chronicle that the flying fox was "not currently operational as we are having to make some repairs".

"We have been talking to a contractor to get prices for the required work and hope to have it back up and running for the summer," it said.

But seven weeks on the council now says there are safety concerns and while it still planned to reinstate it, could not say when.

Council parks officer Erica Rowe said in a statement that it was removed "due to safety concerns" and the date for its return was not yet known.

"The flying fox at Kowhai Park was taken down in October 2020 due to safety concerns," Rowe said in the statement.

"Whanganui District Council still plans to reinstate the flying fox and discussions with an engineer are ongoing. A reinstatement date has yet to be established."

Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall said he was at the park recently and noticed it was missing.

"I noticed it wasn't there, so asked where it had got to," McDouall said.

"I was told that it will be reinstated. It will be back."