Whanganui Chronicle

Kowhai Park castle's renovations extended for removal of extra foundation material

Extra foundation material is having to be taken out of Kowhai Park's castle. Photo / Bevan Conley

Finn Williams
By
Finn Williams

Multimedia journalist

The timeframe for the seismic strengthening of Kowhai Park's castle has been extended.

Strengthening work began on March 21 and was originally expected to take six weeks to complete.

However, work is now expected to be completed in early May.

A Whanganui District Council spokesperson said the extra time was required to remove additional mass concrete, which was used as foundational material and discovered during the demolition process.

The spokesperson said there had been a delay in some materials due to Covid-19 affecting supply lines and causing staff shortages, which the council expected for the project previously.

The Tot-Town Railway that goes around the castle grounds will continue to operate through the school holidays under health and safety restrictions.