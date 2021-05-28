KFC Whanganui under renovation and set to reopen Saturday, June 5

The store has been closed since Monday and is currently being renovated. Photo / Bevan Conley

KFC Whanganui is temporarily closed as the store undergoes renovations.

The Victoria Ave store closed its doors on Monday, May 24, to allow KFC to make a number of changes to make the site more customer-friendly, including new digital drive-thru preview screens, an ordering station and upgraded facilities inside the restaurant such as new touchscreen kiosks for customers to place orders.

The store has been repainted and has new branding and signage.

A KFC spokesperson said the store was scheduled to reopen on Saturday, June 5.