Five things to do in Whanganui this weekend

Your weekend recreation and relaxation guide

THEATRE

Fancy a chuckle? Don't miss Shenanigan's Wake, on at the Repertory Theatre, Ridgway St, until June 5, with a matinee on Sunday at 2pm. See Shenanigan off in style, with a lot of laughs along the way. Adult tickets $27.

EXHIBITION

Julia Morison will discuss her Head[Case] exhibition at Sarjeant On The Quay, on Saturday from 10am to 11.30am. The installation features seven small hexagonal rooms and 100 ceramic heads, each distinctly different from the next.

SPORT

Check your pulse, there's an exciting netball match-up on the cards this weekend as Pulse host Magic at Wellington's TSB Bank Arena. Sky Sport 3.

STREAMING

If you haven't watched Mare of Easttown yet, this weekend's your chance to catch the first six episodes before the final arrives on Monday. Starring Kate Winslet as a smalltown cop, it's a whodunnit that really tests your nerves. Neon.

TASTY TREATS

-

For something a little different, take the time this weekend to try out some of our recipes. Fancy matchstick fries with Sichuan pepper salt? Or wine-poached figs for dessert? Check out this weekend's essence liftout in the Whanganui Chronicle for the recipes.