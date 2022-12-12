Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Kevin Page: Working out a gift regime for the wider family at Christmas can be a real headache

Kevin Page
By
6 mins to read
Gift giving with the wider family can get complicated at Christmas, writes Kevin Page. Photo / File

Gift giving with the wider family can get complicated at Christmas, writes Kevin Page. Photo / File

OPINION:

So, the date and location fixed a while back, last weekend seven of us made the trip to the home of the Boomerang Child, Builder Boy and the Wee Cherub of a little over

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle