Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Kevin Page: Quiet night in mushrooms to memorable night out

Kevin Page
By
7 mins to read
A quiet burger and a chat turns into a memorable night out for Kevin Page and his mate. Photo / 123rf

A quiet burger and a chat turns into a memorable night out for Kevin Page and his mate. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

It’s been a fair while since I’ve had a big night out.

Don’t get me wrong, I still enjoy time with friends, maybe even a curry and accompanying beverage with my golf mates on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle