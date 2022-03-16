Karen and Knud Bukholt with Sport Whanganui chief executive Danny Jonas (centre). Photo / Supplied

A new fund to help young people and athletes across the Whanganui District pay for costs related to their sports has opened.

The Bukholt Sport Support Fund was established by Karen and Knud Bukholt, who donate a portion of their sales revenue from Bayleys Whanganui to source the fund.

The fund helps ensure young people do not miss out on opportunities to participate and helps pay costs associated with their chosen sport or active recreation.

It specifically targets secondary school students, a group the Bukholts feel is the most vulnerable to not continuing in sport due to financial implications.

Knud's parents established the Whanganui Boys and Girls Gym Club, with Knud going on to represent New Zealand in gymnastics in his youth.

Karen said the desire to start such a fund was inspired by those who helped her with sports fees in her youth.

"It started with my own experiences as a teenager, my parents had split up and they didn't have any money to pay for me to go rowing regattas or anything like that."

She credited the late Graeme and Sue Moran, who helped pay for several of her sports fees which allowed her to continue to compete. That gesture inspired Bukholt to do something for the next generation.

"I really appreciated that and it was such a great thing for them to do for me at that time of my life where everything was a bit topsy turvy.

"I really would like to help some young people today who are in the same situation."

Sport is a great avenue to keep youth positively engaged with their peers, school and community.

"It keeps them occupied, off the streets and doing something positive with their lives."

Karen, who was at Sport Whanganui for 11 years before she moved to Bayleys, said fees for sports continued to increase. Add to the pressures of Covid-19, some families couldn't afford to support their children in sport.

She hoped this fund could help alleviate the financial stress involved with participating in sports.

"The fees sports organisations charge participants has become a huge barrier, it is far too expensive for families who have three or four kids who want to play sport.

"For some families it came down to do I pay Johnny's fees to keep playing football or do we put food on the table?

"If we can help some kids, that would be amazing."

Sport Whanganui will manage the application process. Chief executive Danny Jonas said the fund was a great avenue to activate youth sport.

"I am always humbled by the generosity from people in community and Bukholt Sport Support is another example of that.

"I encourage sport, active recreation clubs, and schools to apply on behalf of rangatahi. It's an easy and quick process. Let's put it to use to make a difference for rangatahi."

Any secondary school students in the Whanganui, Ruapehu and Rangitīkei Districts can apply.

Costs covered might include equipment, costs of transport, club fees, coaching costs and more.

For more information, contact Jody Brunger at jodie@sportwhanganui.co.nz

Apply online at https://sportwhanganui.co.nz/bukholt-sport-support-fund/