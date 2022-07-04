

There were a gripping final few minutes of qualifying play last weekend to determine the fourth team to contest the 2022 Tasman Tanning Whanganui premier club rugby championship.

To add extra drama to a real nail-biter, Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau sprung the shock of the season by upsetting previously unbeaten Byford's Readimix Taihape to snatch the Grand Hotel Challenge Shield 20-17.

It was the last trophy game for the year with the Kaiwhakas, beaten 41-18 in the first round at Memorial Park, claiming the $500 voucher.

It is the second year in a row that Kaierau has stunned Taihape when money has been at stake.

Last season the maroon and golds came back from 8-32 home and 3-24 away qualifying losses to upset Taihape 16-5 in a Memorial Park semifinal. The sides meet again at the same venue on Saturday, again with the visitors the under-dogs despite last weekend's result.

The shield victory set the Devon Road Country Club alight with celebration while at Spriggens Park there were consolation drinks despite Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist maintaining an unbeaten home record against Settlers Honey Ngamatapouri with a 34-24 victory.

That win edged Marist ahead of Kaierau on the points table because Taihape was 17-all at Kaierau until Brooklyn Herewini kicked a late-winning penalty goal to the delight of the home crowd.

Despite losing Ngamat had already booked a semifinal clash against neighbours Waverley Harvesting Border who had the bye last weekend,

Waverley will be endeavouring to match the efforts of Ohakune-Karioi and Ratana and complete a hat-trick of titles.

With Border and Ngamat beating each other away from home this winter their encounter could be close although the odds favour the defending champions.

Top qualifiers Ali Arc Logistics-TD Brick & Blocks Marist Celtic, into the senior championship semis for a 10th successive year, have a home fixture against Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau for a second successive weekend.

Kaierau won 40-10 in winning the City Zone qualifying series and Celtic 32-26 to claim top spot in the championship qualifying. Bot teams were unbeaten in winning their competitions.

McCarthy Transport Ruapehu and Ratana also meet on back to back Saturdays when they contest the other senior semifinal. Ruapehu clinched the Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield 30-15 at Rochfort Park last weekend.

In the senior consolation semis Bennetts' Taihape host McCrea Scanning Counties and eight times champions Kelso Hunterville are home to Utiku OB.

The following is the pathway to Saturday's semifinals for the six qualifying teams –

PREMIER

Taihape v Kaierau at Memorial Park –

TAIHAPE

This season – Played 8, won 7, lost 1, Pts for 347, Against 128, differential 219, bonus pts 7, tries for 53, against 17, average score 43-16, championship pts 35, qualified 1st

Qualifying record – Beat Marist 38-12 (Away), 59-12 (Home); Ngamatapouri 25-19 (A), 59-16 (H); Border 77-7 (H), 51-15 (A); Kaierau 41-18 (H). Lost Kaierau 17-20 (A).

Top scorers – Most pts: Dane Whale 95, Gabriel Hakaraia 50,Tyler Rogers-Holden 35, Tiari Mumby & Roman Tutauha 25.

Most tries: Hakaraia 10, Rogers-Holden 7, Mumby & Tutauha 5, 20 try scorers.

KAIERAU

This season – P 8, W 3, L 5, Pts for 192, Ag 276, Diff -84, BP 3, Tries for 26, Ag 40. Average score 24-35, Champ pts 15, Qualified 4th.

Qualifying record – Beat Border 27-24 (H), Marist 32-19 (A), Taihape 20-17 (H). Lost to Border 22-38 (A), Marist 10-41 (H), Ngamatapouri 41-57 (H) & 22-39 (A), Taihape 18-41 (A),

Top scorers – Most pts: Ethan Robinson 41, Brooklyn Herewini 34/ Most tries: Robinson, Tai Pulemagafa, Joe Edwards & Harry Unsworth 3 each. 16 try scorers.

Border v Ngamatapouri at Dallison Park –

BORDER

This season – P 8, W 4, L 4, For 188 pts, Against 227, differential minus 49, bonus pts 6, 22 pts, tries for 25, against 34, average score 24-29, qualified 2nd.

Qualifying record – Beat Marist 29-10 (A), 45-14 (H); Beat Kaierau 38-22 (H), Lost 24-27 (A); Beat Ngamatapouri 30-12 (A), Lost 0-14 (H); Lost Taihape 7-77 (A), 15-51 (H).

Top scorers: Craig Clare 67, Alekesio Vakarorogo & Ross McDonald 20. Most tries: Vakarorogo & McDonald 4, Clare, Tom Symes & Semi Vodesese 3. Goal kicking: Clare 52 pts.

NGAMATAPOURI

This season – P 8, W 3, L 5, Pts for 198, Ag 234, Diff -36, BP 5, Av score 25-29,. Tries for 39, Ag 32. Champ pts 17, Qualified 3rd.

Qualifying record – Beat Kaierau 57-41 (A), 39-22 (H); Beat Border 14-0 (A), Lost 12-30 (H); Lost Taihape 19-25 (H), 16-59 (A); Lost Marist 17-23.

Top scorers – Josaia Bogileka 39, Brook Tremayne 38, Jim Seruwalu 25, Epeli Delasau & Peceli Malanicagi 20. Most tries: Bogileka 7, Seruwalu 5, Delasau & Malanicagi 4.11 try scorers.

SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP

Marist Celtic v Kaierau at Spriggens Park –

MARIST CELTIC

Town Group qualifying – Beat Pirates 41-19 (H), Border 63-0 (A), Marist Buffalos 41-17 (H), Counties 45-5 (A). Lost to Kaierau 10-40 (A).

P 5, W 4. L 1, BP 4, For 200, Ag 81, Diff 119, Pts 20, 2nd. Av score 40-16.

Championship – Beat Pirates 53-27 (H), Ruapehu 34-24 (H), Marton 25-7 (A), Kaierau 32-26 (H), Drew with Ratana 5-all (A). P 5, W 4, D 1, BP 4, For 149, Ag 89, Diff 60, Pts 22, Av score 30-18, Qualified 1st.

KAIERAU

Town Group – Beat Counties 19-3 (H), Marist Celtic 40-10 (H), Marist Buffalos 43-31 (H), Pirates 26-22 (A), Border by default (A).

P 5, W 5, For 128, Ag 64, Diff 64, BP 4, Av score 25-13, Qualified 1st.

Championship – Beat Marton 5-0 (A), Pirates 25-23 (H), Lost to Ratana 10-28 (H), Ruapehu 45-48 (A), Marist Celtic 26-32 (A). P 5, W 2, L 3, Pts for 111, Ag 131, Diff -20, Av score 22-25, Qualified 4th.

Ruapehu v Ratana at Rochfort Park –

RUAPEHU

Country Group – Beat Ratana by default (H), Hunterville 28-8,, Taihape 24-17 (A), Lost to Utiku OB 19-24 (H), Marton 24-27 (A)

P 5, W 3, L 2, Pts for 96, Ag 76, Diff 20, Av score 19-15. Pts 19, Qualified 2nd.

Championship – Beat Pirates 26-10 (A), Kaierau 48-45 (H), Ratana 30-15 (H), Drew with Marton 22-all (H), Lost to Marist Celtic 24-34 (A),

P 5 W 3, D 1, L 1, BP 4, For 150, Ag 126, Diff 24, Av score 30-25, 16 pts, Qualified 2nd.

RATANA

Country Group – Beat Taihape 19-15 (H), Hunterville 29-24 (H), Utiku OB 29-12 (A), Drew with Marton 0-all (H), Lost to Ruapehu by default (A).

P 5, W 3, D 1, L 1,BP 2, For 77, Ag 51, Diff 26, Av score 15-10. Pts 16, Qualified 3rd.

Championship – Beat Kaierau 28-10 (A), Pirates 22-14 (H), Drew with Marist Celtic 5-all (H), Lost to Marton 14-15 (A), Ruapehu 15-30 (A).

P 5 W 2, D 1, L 2, BP 2, For 84, Ag 74, Diff 10, Av score 17-15, 12 pts 3rd.

SENIOR CONSOLATION

Taihape v Counties at Memorial Park (1pm) –

TAIHAPE

Country Group - Beat Utiku OB 34-12 (H), Drew with Marton 17-all (H), Lost to Hunterville 14-22 (A), Ratana 15-19 (A), Ruapehu 17-24 (H).

P 5, W1, D 1, L 3, BP 3, For 97, Ag 94, Diff 3, Av score 19-all, 9 pts, 6th.

Consolation – Beat Hunterville 29-23 (H), Utiku OB 29-10 (H), Counties 14-10 (H), Marist Buffalos 64-7 (A).

P 4, W 4. For 13, Ag 50, Diff 86, BP 3, Av score 34-13, 19 pts, 1st.

COUNTIES

City Group – Beat Marist Buffalos 42-7 (A), Border by default (H), Lost to Kaierau 3-19 (A), Pirates 20-33 (H), Marist Celtic 5-45 (H)

P 5, W 2, L 3, For 70, Ag 104, Diff -34, BP 2, Av score 16-21, 10 pts, 4th

Consolation – Beat Marist Buffalos 41-0 (H), Lost to Hunterville 15-20 (A), Taihape 10-14 (A), Utiku OB 5-34 (H).

P 4, W1, L 3, For 71, Ag 68, Diff 3, BP 3, Av score 18-17, 4th.

Hunterville v Utiku OB, at Hunterville –

HUNTERVILLE

Country Zone – Beat Counties 20-15 (H), Marist Buffalos 47-19 (A), Utiku OB 50-0 (H), Lost to Taihape 23-29 (A).

P 4, W 3, L 1, BP 4, For 140, Ag 63, Diff 77, Av score 35-16, Pts 16, 4th.

Consolation – Beat Marist Buffalos 47-19 (A), Counties 20-15 (H). Utiku OB 50-0 (H). Lost to Taihape 23-29 (A).

P 4 W 3, L 1, BP 4, For 140, Ag 63, Diff 77, Av score 35-16, Pts 16, 2nd.

UTIKU OB

Country Zone – Beat Ruapehu 24-19 (A), Hunterville 29-24 (H), Lost to Marton 12-34 (A), Taihape 12-34 (A), Ratana 12-29 (H).

P 5,W 2, L 3, BP 2, For 89, Ag 140, Diff -51, Av score 18-28.19 pts, 5th.

Consolation – Beat Marist Buffalos by default (H), Counties 34-5 (A). Lost to Taihape 10-29 (H), Hunterville 0-50 (A).

P4, W 2, L 2, BP 2, For 44, Ag 84, Diff -40, Av score 11-21. 10 pts, 4th.