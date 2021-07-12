Kaierau produce upset of the season

Kaierau's Ethan Robinson, seen here last month at Devon Rd, rocked Taihape on Saturday with 16 first spell points. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Taihape has missed out on creating history along with Border after being surprisingly upset 16-5 by Kaierau in last weekend's 2021 Tasman Tanning Whanganui premier club semi-final at Memorial Park.

Predictions were for a record breaking third successive Border v Taihape final but Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau's representative back Ethan Robinson scored 16 first spell points to really rock Byford's Readi-mix Taihape who had beaten the same side 24-3 at the Devon Road Country Club a week earlier to follow up a 32-8 home victory in the first round.

Kaierau, however, knuckled down, forcing the hosts into a nightmare of mistakes, and deserved the upset of the season to reach the final for the first time since 2011.

There have been six occasions since the union-wide competition started in 1978 that the same clubs have contested back to back finals but missed out on three-peat honours.

The two-in-a-row efforts were between Ohakune-Karioi v Kaierau in 1985-86, Marist v Marton OB 1988-89, Kaierau v Marist 1996-97. Ratana v Marist 2000-01 and Kaierau v Ruapehu 2004-05.

Ohakune-Karioi won the double 16-3 and 21-4 in 1985-86 as did Kaierau 32-14 and 30-18 in 2004-05 while the titles were shared between Marist (13-9) and Marton (21-12) in 1988-89, Marist (49-8) and Kaierau (9-8) in 1996-97 and Marist (21-13) and Ratana (16-13) in 2000-01.

In the latest instance Taihape won 31-25 in extra time two years ago and Border won 22-19 last season.

Over the last 23 years Ohakune-Karioi (1994-86) and Ratana (2001-03) have completed title hat tricks while Border now has the opportunity to join Huia (1981-82), Kaierau (2004-05), Ruapehu (2008-09, 2012-13 and 2017-18) and Pirates (2014-15) as back to back champions.

In the old Wanganui championship, contested by Metropolitan sub-union clubs between 1888 and 1958, Kaierau won four on the trot twice (1891-93 and 1932-35) and Waverley once (1953-56).

There were title triples from Kaierau (1914-16), Wanganui OB (1918-20 and 1938-40) and Pirates (1947-49).

Kaierau (1960-61 and 1972-73) and Bulls (1965-66), won back to back finals in the Wanganui-Rangitikei combined competition which operated for 19 years between 1959 and 1977.

Another try hat-trick from super fast winger Vereniki Tikoisolomone, his fourth three-some to reach 23 tries for 2021, provided half of Border's six tries as top qualifiers Waverley Harvesting Border dismissed Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist 39-11 in the other semi-final last weekend.

It was a fine late season effort by Marist to reach the top 4 for the first time since 2017 but on the day Border's all-round mobility ended the city club's title hopes.

Rangitikei dominant

It came as no surprise to see Kelso Hunterville and defending champions Harvey Round Motors Ratana secure home ground senior grade semi-final victories last weekend.

Two penalty goals provided Ratana with an 18-12 win over Ali Arc Logistics-DNA Kennels Marist Celtic in a clash of last year's finalists while front rower Jamie Brett scored three of Hunterville's eight tries in a 42-3 romp over Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau.

Rangitikei is now assured of an 11th senior championship title since 2007 in what should be a close tussle between Hunterville, seeking a ninth title, and 2020 winners Ratana.

During the qualifying series Hunterville shaded Ratana 15-10 at the Pa

Hunterville has scored 405 pts for and conceded 137 compared with the opposition's 407 for and 103 against.

Taihape top club

Taihape has carried off the Whanganui Top Rugby Club Award, the Weekes Cup, for the second time in three years.

Byford's Readi-Mix sponsored premiers qualified second and Bennett's seniors sixth to give the club an aggregate of 75 points, a comfortable 16 points clear of last season's winners Kaierau whose Wanganui Car Centre premiers qualified third and Gemini Pepper Construction seniors fourth.

The trophy is decided by championship points gained in qualifying rounds only, when all teams are involved, and not in semifinals or finals.

Taihape premiers won nine of 10 fixtures and scored eight extra bonus points to total 44 points and the club's seniors contributed 31 points from six wins and seven bonus points.

Kaierau premiers won four times and collected six bonus points during 10 fixtures for 22 championship points, half of Taihape's effort, and the seniors won seven of 11 games plus nine bonus points for 37 points.

Marist, with 56 points (19 in premiers and 37 from the seniors) finished third on 56 points, six ahead of Border.

Then came single team clubs Hunterville with 49 and Ratana 45 with Ruapehu sixth on 41.

Since the competition started in 1928 Marist has won the award 25 times, Kaierau 23, Tech 17, Pirates and Ruapehu seven each, Waverley-Border three, Taihape twice and Ratana and Wanganui Counties once each.

Most wins in a row were six by Tech (1962-67), four twice by Marist (1975-78 and 1986-89) and three each by Marist (1991-93) and Ruapehu (2013-15).

Brothers win MVP Award

Energetic back row forward Ben Whale, who scored seven tries for Northern Wanganui champions Taihape during the qualifying round, is the second player from his club to win the Grand Irish Bar premier MVP Award since the turn of the century.

He makes history by joining his brother Dane, who was tops in 2017, as the only brothers to win the award.

There was only a single point between four players, all loose forwards, this season, Ben Whale receiving 15 points to pip the trio of Jack Kinder (Ruapehu), Semi Vodosese (Border) and Brad Graham (Marist).

Each week team managers rank three opposing players in order or merit, awarding 3, 2 and 1 point.

Previous winners include —

2020 — Timoci Seruwalu (Ngamatapoiri) 1, Tyler Rogers-Holden (Ruapehu) 2.

2019 — Jamie Hughes (Ruapehu 1, Campbell (Hart (Ruapehu) 2.

2018 — Shade Tuaine-Whanau (Ratana) and Cameron Davies (Kaierau) 1 equal.

2017 — Dane Whale (Taihape) 1, Dale Akuhata (Ratana) 2.

2016 — Ryan Gill (Marist), Nick Harding (Border) and Troy Brown (Ruapehu) 2 equal.

2015 — Kieran Hussey (Border) and Denning Tyrell (Pirates) 1 equal.

2014 — Lindsay Horrocks (Border) and William Short (Ruapehu) 1equal

2013 — Lasa Ulukuta (Pirates) 1.

2012 — Ace Malo (Kaierau) and Roman Tutauha (Ruapehu) 1 equal.

2011 — Darren Munro (Kaierau) 1.

2010 — Lasa Ulukuta (Kaierau) 1.

2009 — Greg Charlton (Marist) and Denning Tyrell (Kaierau) 1 equal.

2008 — Leon Mason (Ratana) and Ron Katonivere (Marist) 1equal

2007 — Denning Tyrell (Kaierau) 1.

2006 — Ateria Ateria (Kaierau) 1.

2005 — Leon Mason (Ratana) 1.

2004 — Charlie Mete (Ratana) and Denning Tyrell (Kaierau) 1 equal.

2003 — J J Walker (Utiku OB) 1.

2002 — Sunia Sevu (Marist) and Charlie Mete (Ratana) 1 equal

Note — From 2016 the award was changed to winner and runner-up.